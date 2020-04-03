Ukraine confirms 942 coronavirus cases, including 138 ones for last day

KYIV. KAZINFORM - Ukraine has 942 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Public Health Centre of the Health Ministry of Ukraine reports.

«As of 10:00 on April 3, Ukraine had 942 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 23 deaths. Nineteen patients recovered. Over the last 24 hours, 138 new coronavirus cases were confirmed,» the report says.

In particular, coronavirus cases were confirmed in the following regions: Vinnytsia region – 61 cases; Volyn region – 10 cases; Dnipropetrovsk region – 12 cases; Donetsk region – 8 cases; Zhytomyr region – 6 cases; Zakarpattia region – 24 cases; Zaporizhzhia region – 22 cases; Ivano-Frankivsk region – 81 cases; Kirovohrad region – 15 cases; Kyiv city – 180 cases; Kyiv region – 70 cases; Lviv region – 13 cases; Luhansk region – 3 cases; Odesa region – 20 cases; Poltava region – 5 cases; Rivne region – 25 cases; Sumy region – 30 cases; Ternopil region – 114 cases; Kharkiv region – 1 case; Kherson region – 4 cases; Khmelnytsky region – 7 cases; Chernivtsi region – 171 cases; Cherkasy region – 55 cases; and Cherhihiv region – 5 cases.

Data on the situation with coronavirus cases in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the city of Sevastopol are not available, Kazinform has learnt from UKRINFORM.