    Ukraine confirms 480 coronavirus cases, including 11 deaths

    30 March 2020, 15:15

    KYIV. KAZINFORM - As of March 30, Ukraine had 480 laboratory-confirmed coronavirus cases, Ukrinform reported.

    Deputy Health Minister - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Liashko said this at a briefing today, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

    «Over the past day, we recorded 60 new coronavirus cases. Thus, in total, we already have 480 cases, including 11 deaths. Six patients recovered,» Liashko said.

    According to him, the most cases were recorded in Kyiv city (102 cases), Kyiv region (49 cases), Chernivtsi region (75 cases), Ternopil region (60 cases), Ivano-Frankivsk region (41 cases), and Cherkasy region (50 cases).

    In particular, 22% of all patients are people aged 50 to 59 years, 21% - from 30 to 39 years, 20% from 40 to 49 years. According to official statistics, women are more likely to contract coronavirus - 52% of all cases.

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Coronavirus Ukraine
