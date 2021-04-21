Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    UK variant detected in 78% of COVID-19 samples in Almaty

    21 April 2021, 15:15

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 56% of the COVID-19 samples have showed mutation in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Svetlana Sultangaziyeva, Almaty city’s health office official, the COVID-19 situation in the city is difficult due to the circulation of new COVID-19 variants. Almaty city’s reference laboratories detected mutation in 56% of the COVID-19 samples and 78% of the samples showed the British strain.

    She added that the number of COVID-19 out-patients has been on the rise during the month. The city has a total of 7,011 COVID-19 beds, which are 58% full. Out-patient treatment is provided to 6,021 patients, 720 of whom are without symptoms.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Almaty Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Another rising respiratory virus in U.S. draws concern
    Foreign media about Kazakhstan: European Parliament meeting on reforms, booming international air travel, grain exports and Silk Road adventure
    Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year in 2022
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region