UK variant detected in 78% of COVID-19 samples in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 April 2021, 15:15
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 56% of the COVID-19 samples have showed mutation in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Svetlana Sultangaziyeva, Almaty city’s health office official, the COVID-19 situation in the city is difficult due to the circulation of new COVID-19 variants. Almaty city’s reference laboratories detected mutation in 56% of the COVID-19 samples and 78% of the samples showed the British strain.

She added that the number of COVID-19 out-patients has been on the rise during the month. The city has a total of 7,011 COVID-19 beds, which are 58% full. Out-patient treatment is provided to 6,021 patients, 720 of whom are without symptoms.


Almaty   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
