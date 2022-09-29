Go to the main site
    UK’s RSPB to support Bokey Orda Nature Reserve in W Kazakhstan

    29 September 2022, 11:48

    URALSK. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Aliya Shalabekova held a working meeting with a delegation of the Royal Society for the Protection of

    Birds (Great Britain) and Association for the Conservation of Biodiversity of Kazakhstan (ACBK), Kazinform learned from the Ministry’s press service.

    The sides discussed the course of implementation of the project on maintaining the activity of specially protected conservation areas in West Kazakhstan region ¬–¬ Bokey Orda and Ashiozek nature reserves.

    The sides agreed to continue cooperation and discuss achievements of Kazakhstan in the expansion of the network of specially protected areas at the upcoming meeting of the parties to the Convention on Biodiversity Conservation slated for December 2022 in Montreal (Canada).

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Environment Kazakhstan and the UK Kazakhstan
