UK’s Conservative Party secures majority in parliament

LONDON. KAZINFORM - The ruling Conservative Party has secured a majority in the House of Commons, the lower house of the British parliament, according to the outcome of the vote in the December 12 early election.

TASS informs that t he party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson has obtained 327 out of a total of 650 seats. The simple majority will enable it to shape politics without regard to other parties.The ballot counting is still underway at 54 polling stations.

According to Sky News TV, the Conservatives have all chances to secure a comfortable majority with between 358 and 368 seats.The opposition’s Labor Party has suffered a major defeat. At the moment, it has garnered 198 seats, or 54 seats fewer than at the same stage of the vote counting process in the 2017 early election. The Scottish National Party comes in third with 45 seats, followed by the Liberal Democrats with 8 seats, while the remaining 22 seats will go to other parties and independent candidates.During his election campaign, Johnson declared that taking Britain out of the European Union by January 31, 2020 was his key goal. This confident victory of the Conservatives will ensure that Brexit takes place.