Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    UK's annual inflation rises to 10.1% in September

    19 October 2022, 20:42

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Britain's annual consumer inflation rate increased to 10.1% in September, up from 9.9% in August, official data showed on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    The figure returned to July's 40-year high due to rising food prices, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

    The prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped 14.5% year-on-year in September, accelerating from 13.1% in August. The pace of hike had been the largest since April 1980.

    The annual core inflation, excluding energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, increased to 6.5% in September, an all-time high.

    On a monthly basis, the UK's consumer prices index rose by 0.5% in September.


    Photo: Anadoly Agency
    Economy Energy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COP27: EU concludes a strategic partnership with Kazakhstan on raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital