Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    UK retailer Marks Spencer announces 7,000 job cuts

    19 August 2020, 16:37

    LONDON. KAZINFORM British retailer Marks & Spencer announced on Tuesday its plan to slash 7,000 jobs over the next three months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The job cuts will include departures in management and in stores, with a significant proportion coming through voluntary departures and early retirement, the company said in a statement, adding that it wants to learn from the crisis and accelerate transformation, Xinhua reports.

    Noting that online clothing and home sales have performed strongly since the start of the year, the company said that online sales have represented 41 percent of total clothing and home sales in the last eight weeks despite significant decrease in store sales.

    «It is clear that there has been a material shift in trade and whilst it is too early to predict with precision where a new post COVID sales mix will settle, we must act now to reflect this change,» the company said.

    It expects to create a number of new jobs in online fulfilment and the new ambient food warehouse and reshape store portfolio over the course of the year.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Economy World News COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Closer look at key trends shaping Kazakhstan's investment climate
    Head of State Tokayev, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa meet
    Heads of Government of EAEU countries attend ‘Eurasia – our home’ int’l exhibition in Sochi
    IMF Managing Director shares insights on cooperation with Kazakhstan and global economic outlook
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays