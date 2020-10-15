Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

UK PM, EU Commission president hold Brexit talks

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 October 2020, 13:16
UK PM, EU Commission president hold Brexit talks

LONDON. KAZINFORM - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke by phone Wednesday evening, with Johnson expressing his «disappointment» over the lack of progress in Brexit talks, Anadolu Agency reports.

«The Prime Minister noted the desirability of a deal but expressed his disappointment that more progress had not been made over the past two weeks,» said a statement from Downing Street.

It added that the prime minister «would reflect before setting out the UK’s next steps.»

Johnson had previously insisted that the UK’s deadline for talks was Oct. 15, and if talks dragged on for longer, Britain would pull out and prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

The deadline was then pushed back slightly, but time is still running out for a deal to be secured.

«The EU is working on a deal, but not at any price. Conditions must be right, on fisheries, level-playing field and governance. Still a lot of work ahead of us,» Von der Leyen tweeted.


EU   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital