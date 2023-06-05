Go to the main site
    UK officials to visit Kazakhstan

    5 June 2023, 19:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The United Kingdom's official representative will visit Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said.

    «The United Kingdom’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Europe, Leo Docherty, will pay a working visit to Almaty on June 6. The Chair of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee, Mr Tobias Ellwood MP, will visit Astana on June 8-9. In Kazakhstan the officials are expected to hold talks with representatives of state bodies,» Aibek Smadiyarov said.

    As earlier reported, the upcoming Astana International Forum will take place on June 8-9.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Astana Foreign policy Kazakhstan and the UK
