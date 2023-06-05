Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

UK officials to visit Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 June 2023, 19:55
UK officials to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «The United Kingdom's official representative will visit Kazakhstan,» Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov said.

«The United Kingdom’s Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Europe, Leo Docherty, will pay a working visit to Almaty on June 6. The Chair of the House of Commons Defence Select Committee, Mr Tobias Ellwood MP, will visit Astana on June 8-9. In Kazakhstan the officials are expected to hold talks with representatives of state bodies,» Aibek Smadiyarov said.

As earlier reported, the upcoming Astana International Forum will take place on June 8-9.


Astana   Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and the UK  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn