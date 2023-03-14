UK Foreign Minister's visit to Kazakhstan: New opportunities for both countries

LONDON. KAZINFORM UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly will visit Kazakhstan on March 17-18, ahead of the early parliamentary elections which embody a final stage of rebooting the governmental institutions of our country. What shall we expect from James Cleverly’s visit, and what is the level of the Kazakh-British interaction today, is in the latest article from Kazinform.

High level of trust and close political dialogue

This is the first visit of James Cleverly to Kazakhstan and Central Asia. By the way, British foreign ministers have not visited our country for almost two decades. The last time Jack Straw visited Astana was in 2004.

James Cleverly will be received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. He will also meet with the leadership of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A square named in honor of late British Queen Elizabeth II is set to be unveiled in one of Astana's parks during his visit.

In December 2022, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi had negotiations with James Cleverly in London, which were held in a warm and trustful atmosphere.

«Kazakhstan is a reliable, leading partner of our country in Central Asia. We are ready to use all available opportunities to diversify British-Kazakh cooperation,» said James Cleverly.

In turn, Minister Tileuberdi underlined the high level of mutual trust and close political dialogue between Astana and London that contributes to the steady deepening of multifaceted partnership in various spheres

Following the meeting, a Joint Statement was adopted by the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, reflecting the shared intention to develop bilateral strategic partnership in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as in the field of energy security and combating climate change.

«With the consideration of wide international ties and two countries’ obligations, we are pleased to see another certain step towards strengthening the Kazakh-British relations, which is reflected in the Joint Statement,» Director of the British-Kazakh Society David Skeels told Kazinform correspondent.

Support of President Tokayev’s reforms

Great Britain clearly signaled its support for the ongoing political and socio-economic reforms in our country in order to build a Just and Fair Kazakhstan.

«The British Foreign Minister expressed support for the political and socio-economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, aimed at building a fair state, a fair economy and a fair society,» the Joint Statement of Tileuberdi and Cleverly reads.