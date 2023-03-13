Go to the main site
    UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly to visit Astana

    13 March 2023, 17:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly will visit Kazakhstan on March 17-18, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Office Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    During the visit, James Cleverly will be received by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, he added.

    According to him, negotiations with the leadership of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take place too.

    A square named in honor of late British Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled in one of Astana parks during James Cheverly’s visit.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

