UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly to visit Astana

13 March 2023, 17:20
UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly to visit Astana Photo: EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

ASTANA. KAZINFORM UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly will visit Kazakhstan on March 17-18, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Office Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing in Astana, Kazinform reports.

During the visit, James Cleverly will be received by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, he added.

According to him, negotiations with the leadership of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take place too.

A square named in honor of late British Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled in one of Astana parks during James Cheverly’s visit.


