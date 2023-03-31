Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    UK economy unexpectedly posts growth in Q4

    31 March 2023, 15:26

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - British economy unexpectedly grew 0.1% in the fourth quarter of last year compared to the previous period as flash data had estimated stagnation, Kazinform cites Anadolu Agency.

    The UK gross domestic product (GDP) increased 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in October-December 2022, revised from a first estimate of no growth, the Office for National Statistics said.

    The figure followed an upwardly revised decrease of 0.1% in the third quarter.

    Compared with the same quarter a year ago, the GDP increased by 0.6%, much better than the flash reading of a 0.2% growth.

    In 2022, British economic growth was revised upwards to 4.1% from the previous estimate of 4.0%.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    DEF to put growth forecast at 1% for Italy - ministry sources
    Number of active SMEs up 44% in Kazakhstan – National Economy Ministry
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events