Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

UK Conservative Party celebrates 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
11 December 2021, 11:36
UK Conservative Party celebrates 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence

LONDON. KAZINFORM Conservative Friends of Eurasia hosted a celebration dedicated to the 30th anniversary of independence of a number of post-Soviet states (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan).

The event was organised by Bota Hopkinson, founder of Conservative Friends of Eurasia and a native of Kazakhstan, with the participation of the embassies of the respective countries in the UK, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland reads.

In his welcome address Lord Peter Lilly, President of Conservative Friends of Eurasia, noted that in just 30 years of Independence, the former USSR republics made impressive progress, transformed the command and administrative economy into a full-fledged market system and confidently embarked on the path of political reforms.

photo

The guest of honour, UK Minister of State for Europe and Americas Wendy Morton MP, stressed that Central Asia and the Caucasus have vast potential for further expanding cooperation with the UK, including in business and strengthening people-to-people ties.

She also thanked and highlighted the role of Ms Hopkinson in promoting the development of intercultural and inter-parliamentary dialogue between the UK and the countries of the region.

Guests enjoyed a video about the Kazakhstan’s achievements over the years of Independence, as well as souvenirs, books, and traditional Kazakh dishes.

Event guests included members of the UK parliamentary groups for cooperation with the countries of Eurasia, British politicians, business executives and foreign diplomats.

photo

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan   30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran