UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach makes official visit to East Kazakhstan region, discusses coop

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 May 2023, 12:49
UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach paid an official visit to East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the administration office of the region.

During the visit, Kathy Leach was familiarized with the activity of the region's major enterprises such as Ulba Metallurgical Plant, Kazzinc, and Titanium-Magnesium Plant.

She noted that the British side is ready to look at the entire pool of investment projects, as well as opportunities for cooperation with industrial flagships of East Kazakhstan region.

East Kazakhstan region    Investment projects   
