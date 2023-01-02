Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 469.18 eur/kzt 499.07

    rub/kzt 6.8 cny/kzt 67.39
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    UFC fighter Damir Ismagulov announces retirement

    2 January 2023, 10:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – UFC fighter Damir Ismagulov has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts due to health problems, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    «Unfortunately, due to the circumstances and health problems I’m forced to end my sports career,» the fighter wrote on his Instagram.

    Ismagulov had his last fight against Russian Arman Tsarukyan, where he was defeated by a unanimous decision of judges.

    «Thanks to everyone, who was with me no matter what the results of the fights were and sincerely supported me. This was an interesting journey, the moment that I’ll remember. Give hugs to all,» the post reads.


    Photo: instagram.com/ismagulov_damir

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 January 2. Today's Birthdays
    2 January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 GGG vs Canelo trilogy fight nominated for Best Fight of the Year
    4 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of Canberra Challenger qualifying
    5 UFC fighter Damir Ismagulov announces retirement