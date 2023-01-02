Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

UFC fighter Damir Ismagulov announces retirement

2 January 2023, 10:50
UFC fighter Damir Ismagulov announces retirement

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – UFC fighter Damir Ismagulov has announced his retirement from mixed martial arts due to health problems, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

«Unfortunately, due to the circumstances and health problems I’m forced to end my sports career,» the fighter wrote on his Instagram.

Ismagulov had his last fight against Russian Arman Tsarukyan, where he was defeated by a unanimous decision of judges.

«Thanks to everyone, who was with me no matter what the results of the fights were and sincerely supported me. This was an interesting journey, the moment that I’ll remember. Give hugs to all,» the post reads.


Photo: instagram.com/ismagulov_damir

Теги:
Sport  
Read also
Kazakhstani tennis players learn their ATP rankings
GGG vs Canelo trilogy fight nominated for Best Fight of the Year
Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of Canberra Challenger qualifying
Rybakina to play vs Danielle Collins at WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide
Pelé, the essence of Brazilian soccer
Kazakh President congratulates Bibisara Assaubayeva on World Blitz Chess Championship victory
Kazakhstan’s top seed Bublik fails at United Cup in Australia
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Assaubayeva wins World Blitz Chess Championship in Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 January 2. Today's Birthdays
2 January 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 GGG vs Canelo trilogy fight nominated for Best Fight of the Year
4 Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan fails in 1st round of Canberra Challenger qualifying
5 UFC fighter Damir Ismagulov announces retirement

News