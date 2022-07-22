Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Ufa to host IX CIS International Festival of School Sports
22 July 2022 09:11

Ufa to host IX CIS International Festival of School Sports

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM From November 15 to 20, 2022, the city of Ufa, Bashkortostan, will host the IX CIS International Festival of School Sports, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Secretariat of the CIS IPA Council.

The event will be held with the support of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

Over 400 participants from Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are expected to gather in UFA for the festival. The event will include competitions in futsal, volleyball, 3x3 basketball, table tennis, badminton, and chess.

«Participating in such competitions, schoolchildren not only find new friends but also learn about the culture of other countries. They get familiarized themselves with the traditions and life of Russians, and, most importantly, they help us, adults, speak the same language and strengthen our friendly relations,» member of the CIS IPA Permanent Commission on Culture, Information, Tourism, and Sport Irina Rodnina says.

The idea of organization of the International Festival of School Sports was initiated by the All-Russian Federation of School Sports in 2012 and backed by the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, the CIS Inter-State Fund of Humanitarian Cooperation, Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States Affairs, Compatriots Residing Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo), and the Ministry of Sport of the Russian Federation.

Since 2013, the festival has been held annually in various regions of the Russian Federation.



Related news
CIS experts discuss approaches to form public acceptance of nuclear power
Read also
Russia records 14,638 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since April 6 — crisis center
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Kazakhstani athlete strolls into high jump final at World Athletics U20 Championships
Rybakina loses two matches on one day after Wimbledon triumph
Astana’s Henao decides to put career on pause
Charity run to take place in Kazakh capital
Astana rider Nibali finishes 5th at Vuelta a Burgos 1st stage
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association

News

Archive