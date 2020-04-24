Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    UEFA urges completion of national league football play

    24 April 2020, 07:52

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the European Football Association (UEFA) has urged national associations and leagues to complete domestic tournaments, and decide which teams will participate in its club competitions on «sporting merit.»

    ''UEFA urges National Associations and Leagues to explore all possible options to play all top domestic competitions giving access to UEFA club competitions to their natural conclusion,« it said in a statement on Thursday, Anadolu Agenc y reports.

    However, it stressed that the «health of players, spectators and all those involved in football as well as the public at large must remain the primary concern.« All international football tournaments remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    The ideal scenario, it said, is to have the currently suspended domestic competitions completed, «enabling football clubs to qualify for UEFA club competitions on sporting merit in their original format.''

    But if a domestic league cannot be finished for legitimate reasons, UEFA says the clubs which will qualify for UEFA competitions should be selected ''based on objective, transparent and non-discriminatory principles.''

    ''The final determination of eligible places for the UEFA club competitions should be confirmed by the relevant competent bodies at domestic level,'' it added.

    Euro 2020 to keep its name

    UEFA had postponed Euro 2020 to the summer 2021 over virus fears. The UEFA Executive Committee, however, has decided that the tournament will continue to be called UEFA Euro 2020.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport World News Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
    Kazakhstani volleyball player: How to stay the best setter for 15 years
    Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Para Ice Hockey Continental Cup
    Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events