UEFA urges completion of national league football play

ANKARA. KAZINFORM Amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the European Football Association (UEFA) has urged national associations and leagues to complete domestic tournaments, and decide which teams will participate in its club competitions on «sporting merit.»

''UEFA urges National Associations and Leagues to explore all possible options to play all top domestic competitions giving access to UEFA club competitions to their natural conclusion,« it said in a statement on Thursday, Anadolu Agenc y reports.

However, it stressed that the «health of players, spectators and all those involved in football as well as the public at large must remain the primary concern.« All international football tournaments remain suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ideal scenario, it said, is to have the currently suspended domestic competitions completed, «enabling football clubs to qualify for UEFA club competitions on sporting merit in their original format.''

But if a domestic league cannot be finished for legitimate reasons, UEFA says the clubs which will qualify for UEFA competitions should be selected ''based on objective, transparent and non-discriminatory principles.''

''The final determination of eligible places for the UEFA club competitions should be confirmed by the relevant competent bodies at domestic level,'' it added.

Euro 2020 to keep its name

UEFA had postponed Euro 2020 to the summer 2021 over virus fears. The UEFA Executive Committee, however, has decided that the tournament will continue to be called UEFA Euro 2020.