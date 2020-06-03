Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UEFA Football in Schools programme to run until 2024

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 June 2020, 19:03
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The international project is called to use potential of football as a social and educational tool.

The programme follows a successful pilot project started in 2017. The project debuted in Kazakhstan with the national Football Lesson, Olympic.kz reports.

The UEFA Football in Schools programme will run from 2020 until 2024. The project is realized in the UEFA member states. The UEFA Share thematic webinar took place with international experts taking part in. Kazakhstan was represented by representatives of the mass, children and youth, and women’s football department.

The programme is aimed at training teachers and volunteers to provide quality football lessons, and increasing the number of coaches, in particular female coaches.


