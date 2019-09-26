Go to the main site
    UEFA Champions League match between Russia’s Lokomotiv and Atletico Madrid sold out

    26 September 2019, 22:10

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A full house is expected for the second round match of the UEFA Champions League group stage between FC Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid, the press service for Moscow’s club told TASS on Thursday.

    The match is scheduled for October 1 and will be played at the RZD Arena in Moscow with a capacity of around 27,000 people, TASS reports.

    «The Champions League match between Lokomotiv and Atletico is expected to have a full house,» the statement says.

    Lokomotiv was victorious over Germany’s Bayer in a tough first round away match, winning 2:1 and claiming three points to lead Group D. Lokomotiv’s other opponents in the group, Atletico and Italy’s Juventus, settled for a draw and earned one point each.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

