Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    UCI Road World Championships. Three Astana riders finish in Top 20 in extreme conditions

    30 September 2019, 07:43

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In very hard circumstances, the UCI Road World Championships finished after 261,8 kilometers in Harrogate with the Dane Mads Pedersen being crowned as the new world champion.

    From Astana Pro Team, Gorka Izagirre finished ninth, Jakob Fuglsang twelfth and Ion Izagirre sixteenth. Two other Astana riders animated the race from an early stage, as Hugo Houle and Magnus Cort were part of the early breakaway.

    The national team of Kazakhstan with Alexey Lutsenko was unlucky today. After wasting too much energy due to mechanical problems, they had to abandon the race, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Cycling Astana Pro Team
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    2 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    3 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
    4 Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
    5 1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan