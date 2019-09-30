Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

UCI Road World Championships. Three Astana riders finish in Top 20 in extreme conditions

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
30 September 2019, 07:43
UCI Road World Championships. Three Astana riders finish in Top 20 in extreme conditions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In very hard circumstances, the UCI Road World Championships finished after 261,8 kilometers in Harrogate with the Dane Mads Pedersen being crowned as the new world champion.

From Astana Pro Team, Gorka Izagirre finished ninth, Jakob Fuglsang twelfth and Ion Izagirre sixteenth. Two other Astana riders animated the race from an early stage, as Hugo Houle and Magnus Cort were part of the early breakaway.

The national team of Kazakhstan with Alexey Lutsenko was unlucky today. After wasting too much energy due to mechanical problems, they had to abandon the race, the Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

Sport   Cycling   Astana Pro Team  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Gennady Golovkin officially vacates IBO middleweight title
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi