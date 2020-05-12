Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

UAE will reduce oil output by 100,000 bpd in June

12 May 2020, 21:24
UAE will reduce oil output by 100,000 bpd in June

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, announced that the UAE will voluntarily cut its oil output by 100,000 barrels per day in June in a bid to back Saudi Arabia's efforts to rebalance the world oil market.

''While the UAE successfully achieved production of over 4 million barrels a day in early April, it has subsequently reduced its production in line with the OPEC+ agreement,'' he said.

''In support of efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to further restore stability to energy markets, the UAE has committed to undertake an additional voluntary cut of 100,000 barrels per day in the month of June,'' he added.

Source: WAM News


Oil & Gas   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Kazakhstan reports 4.5% GDP growth over 5 months
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires
Governor of Abai region reports on current situation with wildfires