UAE will host an exceptional Expo 2020 Dubai: BIE

PARIS. KAZINFORM «The UAE is fully prepared to host an exceptional edition of the expo next year, and the BIE is well satisfied with its logistical and technical preparations,» Vicente González Loscertales, Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions, BIE, has said.

In astatement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, in Paris, Loscertales said,«The BIE is closely monitoring Dubai’s preparations, as well as thepreparations of various local bodies, for the global event, which will be heldin October 2020. The BIE is sure of the readiness of the UAE, since it won thehonour of hosting the largest exhibition in the world in Dubai,» WAM reports.

«Weare eagerly awaiting the launch of this unique version of the expo in the UAE,and we are certain that Dubai will dazzle us and the world in 2020, as we havefelt and are feeling the team spirit. The preparations are all going accordingto plan, within the timeframe of the UAE’s programme, which was presented atthe meetings of the BIE General Assembly,» he further added.

«Wenoticed that the Emirati team managing the Expo’s preparations has prioritisedthe needs of potential visitors and participating countries, which will allhave their own pavilions, reflecting Dubai’s readiness to host this edition ofthe largest expo in the world,» Loscertales said in conclusion.

As thefirst World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia,MEASA, region, Expo2020 will welcome more than 200 international participants, including a record192 countries over six months. It will connect nations, multinationalcorporations, non-government organisations and millions of visitors from allover the world, providing an opportunity to see future innovations, marvel atunique architecture, experience diverse cultures, taste cuisines from all overthe world, and enjoy live performances, art and other entertainment.

Through itstheme, «Connecting Minds, Creating the Future», and its threesubthemes – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – Expo 2020 aims to unlockthe potential of each visitor while encouraging collaboration and presentingopportunities for all to make a difference towards the future development ofhumanity and our planet.