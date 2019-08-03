UAE will host an exceptional Expo 2020 Dubai: BIE

PARIS. KAZINFORM «The UAE is fully prepared to host an exceptional edition of the expo next year, and the BIE is well satisfied with its logistical and technical preparations,» Vicente González Loscertales, Secretary-General of the Bureau International des Expositions, BIE, has said.

In a statement to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, in Paris, Loscertales said, «The BIE is closely monitoring Dubai’s preparations, as well as the preparations of various local bodies, for the global event, which will be held in October 2020. The BIE is sure of the readiness of the UAE, since it won the honour of hosting the largest exhibition in the world in Dubai,» WAM reports.

«We are eagerly awaiting the launch of this unique version of the expo in the UAE, and we are certain that Dubai will dazzle us and the world in 2020, as we have felt and are feeling the team spirit. The preparations are all going according to plan, within the timeframe of the UAE’s programme, which was presented at the meetings of the BIE General Assembly,» he further added.

«We noticed that the Emirati team managing the Expo’s preparations has prioritised the needs of potential visitors and participating countries, which will all have their own pavilions, reflecting Dubai’s readiness to host this edition of the largest expo in the world,» Loscertales said in conclusion.

As the first World Expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia,MEASA, region, Expo 2020 will welcome more than 200 international participants, including a record 192 countries over six months. It will connect nations, multinational corporations, non-government organisations and millions of visitors from all over the world, providing an opportunity to see future innovations, marvel at unique architecture, experience diverse cultures, taste cuisines from all over the world, and enjoy live performances, art and other entertainment.

Through its theme, «Connecting Minds, Creating the Future», and its three subthemes – Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability – Expo 2020 aims to unlock the potential of each visitor while encouraging collaboration and presenting opportunities for all to make a difference towards the future development of humanity and our planet.