Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

UAE welcomes political reforms in Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
7 June 2022, 17:43
UAE welcomes political reforms in Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madiyar Menilbekov met with the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed Ali al-Sayegh, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, Ambassador Menilbekov informed about the political reforms being carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a New Kazakhstan, including the preliminary results of the nationwide referendum on amending the Constitution, held on June 5, 2022.

Stressing that Kazakhstan is a friendly state and an important partner of the UAE in Central Asia, the UAE Minister of State noted that he highly appreciates the political and economic reforms being implemented in the country.

Particular attention was paid to a number of important upcoming events, including the CICA Summit scheduled for October 12-13, 2022 in Nur-Sultan, as well as holding regular meetings of the intergovernmental commission and inter-MFA consultations.

Following the talks, the parties noted the importance of holding joint events within the framework of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year and expressed their desire to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UAE.


Kazakhstan and the UAE   Political Reform   Referendum  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region