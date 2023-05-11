UAE tops global 2023 rankings in five indexes related to energy, water, infrastructure and transport

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The UAE has dominated the global competitiveness rankings for 2023 in five indicators, including Access to Electricity, Satisfaction with the Roads and Highways System, Energy Infrastructure, City Management, Access to Clean Fuels and Technologies for Cooking, WAM reports.

It also ranked third in Total Local Energy Production and Wastewater Treatment Efficiency, in addition to securing sixth place in Water Production, according to the Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Yearbook, Legatum Prosperity Index, the Sustainable Development Report issued by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), and Insead Global Talent Competitiveness Index.

Speaking on the achievement, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), said, «We congratulate our wise leadership and everyone who contributed to the UAE’s prominent standing in global competitiveness rankings. Never one to rest on its laurels, the UAE will continue to forge ahead to become a successful model for sustainable development and prosperity.

«Leading in global indexes that are related to the mandates of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is a testament to the effectiveness of our approach that is underpinned by productive partnerships and collaboration to ensure the UAE is a global leader in the energy, infrastructure, transport, and housing sectors.»

Hassan Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, said, «Securing a place among the top 10 in various global competitiveness indexes reflects the vision of our wise leadership and the relentless efforts of the work team. We all need to work hard, each in their position, to build on our achievements and attain excellence across the board.»

Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, stated that this qualitative achievement adds to the country’s long track record of international recognition, adding, «It motivates us to exert more effort to support the government’s aspirations of the future and develop a culture of healthy competition in the workplace, as we aim to enhance the wellbeing of the UAE’s citizens and residents.»

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, said, «In the UAE, we are blessed to have exceptional leadership that takes our country to new heights. Thanks to our leaders’ vision, competitiveness is no longer a theoretical concept, but is part and parcel of government work. The UAE’s ranking first in global indexes reflects the unwavering commitment of government and private sector entities to enhancing the country’s global position and sustainable development towards achieving the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071.»