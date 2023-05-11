Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

UAE tops global 2023 rankings in five indexes related to energy, water, infrastructure and transport

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 May 2023, 13:56
UAE tops global 2023 rankings in five indexes related to energy, water, infrastructure and transport Photo: www.wam.ae

DUBAI. KAZINFORM The UAE has dominated the global competitiveness rankings for 2023 in five indicators, including Access to Electricity, Satisfaction with the Roads and Highways System, Energy Infrastructure, City Management, Access to Clean Fuels and Technologies for Cooking, WAM reports.

It also ranked third in Total Local Energy Production and Wastewater Treatment Efficiency, in addition to securing sixth place in Water Production, according to the Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Yearbook, Legatum Prosperity Index, the Sustainable Development Report issued by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN), and Insead Global Talent Competitiveness Index.

Speaking on the achievement, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), said, «We congratulate our wise leadership and everyone who contributed to the UAE’s prominent standing in global competitiveness rankings. Never one to rest on its laurels, the UAE will continue to forge ahead to become a successful model for sustainable development and prosperity.

«Leading in global indexes that are related to the mandates of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure is a testament to the effectiveness of our approach that is underpinned by productive partnerships and collaboration to ensure the UAE is a global leader in the energy, infrastructure, transport, and housing sectors.»

Hassan Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI, said, «Securing a place among the top 10 in various global competitiveness indexes reflects the vision of our wise leadership and the relentless efforts of the work team. We all need to work hard, each in their position, to build on our achievements and attain excellence across the board.»

Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI, stated that this qualitative achievement adds to the country’s long track record of international recognition, adding, «It motivates us to exert more effort to support the government’s aspirations of the future and develop a culture of healthy competition in the workplace, as we aim to enhance the wellbeing of the UAE’s citizens and residents.»

Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre, said, «In the UAE, we are blessed to have exceptional leadership that takes our country to new heights. Thanks to our leaders’ vision, competitiveness is no longer a theoretical concept, but is part and parcel of government work. The UAE’s ranking first in global indexes reflects the unwavering commitment of government and private sector entities to enhancing the country’s global position and sustainable development towards achieving the objectives of the UAE Centennial 2071.»


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
Several injured as predawn M5.2 quake rattles Tokyo Bay area
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Algeria
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
Rio de Janeiro to host G20 summit in 2024
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 11
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars
Atyrau region's delegation to visit Egypt to celebrate 800th anniversary of Sultan Baybars
May 11. Today's Birthdays
May 11. Today's Birthdays
S Korea's Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
S Korea's Yoon announces end to nearly all COVID-19 restrictions
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
Earthquake hits Afghanistan
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau
Kazinform correspondent’s car set on fire in Atyrau