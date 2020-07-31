UAE sends humanitarian aid to Turkestan region

TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - The Department of Public Health of Turkestan region has received humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the regional administration office.

25 artificial respiration devices, 35 thousand face protective masks and about 700 packs of medicinal herbs and tea will be distributed among the regional hospitals.

To date, humanitarian cargo has arrived in the region from almost 10 states including from Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkey, China.



