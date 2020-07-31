Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE sends humanitarian aid to Turkestan region

Alzhanova Raushan
31 July 2020, 13:26
TURKESTAN REGION. KAZINFORM - The Department of Public Health of Turkestan region has received humanitarian aid from the United Arab Emirates, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the regional administration office.

25 artificial respiration devices, 35 thousand face protective masks and about 700 packs of medicinal herbs and tea will be distributed among the regional hospitals.

To date, humanitarian cargo has arrived in the region from almost 10 states including from Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkey, China.

Coronavirus   Turkestan region   COVID-19  
