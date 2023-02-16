UAE sends additional food, medical and sheltering supplies to quake-affected Syria and Turkiye

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM For the tenth day in a row, the UAE is sending more relief assistance to people affected by the earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkiye recently as part of the ‘’Gallant Knight / 2'' operation, Kazinform learned from WAM.

The UAE sent 41 cargo planes to Syria and 33 to Turkiye, bringing to 74 the total aid flights to both countries, carrying 1,881 tonnes of food and medical supplies, and tents.

As part of the operation, the UAE search and rescue teams are strenuously carrying out their missions to search for survivors under the rubble.





Photo: aa.com.tr