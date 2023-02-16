Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

UAE sends additional food, medical and sheltering supplies to quake-affected Syria and Turkiye

16 February 2023, 12:47
UAE sends additional food, medical and sheltering supplies to quake-affected Syria and Turkiye

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM For the tenth day in a row, the UAE is sending more relief assistance to people affected by the earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkiye recently as part of the ‘’Gallant Knight / 2'' operation, Kazinform learned from WAM.

The UAE sent 41 cargo planes to Syria and 33 to Turkiye, bringing to 74 the total aid flights to both countries, carrying 1,881 tonnes of food and medical supplies, and tents.

As part of the operation, the UAE search and rescue teams are strenuously carrying out their missions to search for survivors under the rubble.


Photo: aa.com.tr

Related news
UAE achieves continuous accomplishments in space sector
Теги:
Read also
Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2023 to begin March 22
Japan remains 2nd worst in int'l ranking for women in workforce
Greek gov't announces railway safety measures after deadly train accident
3 dead, 5 seriously injured in truck crash in S Korea
World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
2 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
3 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
4 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
5 Flu cases surge in Atyrau rgn

News