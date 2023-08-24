Go to the main site
    UAE secure 3 more gold medals at JJIF World Championship Youth in Kazakhstan

    24 August 2023, 11:30

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, continued to shine at the JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan, clinching 15 more medals in the girls’ Under-16 and Under-18 divisions on Wednesday, taking the overall medal tally to an impressive 23.

    Zamzam Alhammadi, Rauda Alshamsi, and Alanood Alharbi grabbed gold in the Under-18 division for the defending champions, WAM reports.

    The Under-16 team had a remarkable debut in the championship, securing six medals, including one silver and five bronze. Haira Aldaheri (36kg) won silver in her category, while Fatema Alkatheeri (44kg), Ghala Alhammadi (44kg), Najla Hashem (48kg), Hneen Alkhoori (57kg), and Aysha Aljneibi (63kg) claimed bronze.

    The performance of the Under-18 girls was equally strong; they made history again by achieving nine medals, consisting of three golds, two silvers, and four bronzes. The gold medals were won by Rauda Alshamsi (40kg), who finished her fight with a submission, Alanood Alharbi (44kg), and Zamzam Al Hammadi (52kg). Al Hammadi, earlier this month, had captured gold at IMMAF Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi.

    Elsewhere, Mariam Alali (48kg) and Hissa Alyasi (44 kg) captured silver for Under-18, while Dana Albraiki (40kg), Shamsa Ibrahim Alameri (48kg), Maitha Almezaini (52kg), and Meera Aljarjawi (+70kg) took home bronze.

