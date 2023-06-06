Go to the main site
    UAE’s Masdar to build wind farms in Zhambyl region

    6 June 2023, 19:12

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the United Arab Emirates Madiyar Menilbekov, met with the Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, Mohammed al-Ramahi, where during the negotiations the parties confirmed the company's plans for the construction of wind farms in Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

    Following the conversation, parties are agreed that Masdar will sign a roadmap for the implementation of the project with Kazakhstan state bodies during the Astana International Forum, which will be held on June 8-9 this year.

    Established in 2006, Masdar is a global leader in renewable energy and sustainable development.

