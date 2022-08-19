Go to the main site
    UAE’s foreign aid over past year totalled $3.5 billion

    19 August 2022 14:38

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), said on Thursday that the total value of foreign aid provided by the UAE from the start of 2021 to mid-August 2022 amounted to some $3.5 billion, The Arab News reported.

    While Yemen accounted for most of the Emirati foreign aid with over $315 million, the list also included several Arab, Asian and Western countries, state news agency WAM reported.

    A range of sectors and programmes received aid from the UAE, including public and health sectors, social services, and education.

    Programmes aimed at supporting peace and security received over $74 million, and the water and public health services sectors received $72 million, government and civil society initiatives received nearly $60 million, and services that support the energy sector received some $57 million, and initiatives aimed at supporting the agriculture sector received over $50 million

