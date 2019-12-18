UAE Rulers congratulate Kazakh President on Independence Day

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a message of congratulations to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, WAM reports.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to President Tokayev, as well as to Askar Mamin, the Kazakh Prime Minister, on the occasion.