UAE President receives Kazakh PM

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, who is on a working visit to the country.

President His Highness welcomed the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and conveyed his greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, wishing him good health and happiness and further progress and prosperity to Kazakhstan and its people, WAM reports.

The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various domains and ways to develop them.

For his part, Ismailov thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception, and conveyed to him the greetings of President Tokayev and his wishes of continued health and happiness, and further progress and development for the UAE and its people.

