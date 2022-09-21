Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    UAE President receives Kazakh PM

    21 September 2022, 09:55

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis, Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, who is on a working visit to the country.

    President His Highness welcomed the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and conveyed his greetings to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, wishing him good health and happiness and further progress and prosperity to Kazakhstan and its people, WAM reports.

    The meeting addressed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various domains and ways to develop them.

    For his part, Ismailov thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for the warm reception, and conveyed to him the greetings of President Tokayev and his wishes of continued health and happiness, and further progress and development for the UAE and its people.

    For more details visit


    Photo: WAM/Tariq alfaham/Khoder Nashar



    Foreign policy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and the UAE
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad