UAE kicks off JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 campaign in Astana with 8 medals in under-16 division

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, made a strong start at the JJIF World Championship YOUTH 2023 in Astana, Kazakhstan, clinching an impressive eight medals in Under-16 division.

Ahmed Alshamsi gifted the UAE its first gold in the championship in the 42 kg division. He was soon joined on the podium by Obaid Alketbi, who scooped another gold in the 50 kg division, and Harib Alhammadi with gold in the 55 kg division, WAM reports.

In their first international event, the Under-16 athletes showed impressive skills and won 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals providing a solid start to their title defense. Salem Alhamoud (+73 kg) and Adnan Alzarooni (60 kg) won silver for the UAE on Tuesday, the opening day of the four-day event. Eysa Alblooshi (38 kg), Hamdan Alnajar (46 kg), and Abdulaziz Alakidi (66 kg) won bronze.

Championship activities commenced on Tuesday, and the host country Kazakhstan boasts the highest number of participants, with 175 players. The UAE, victorious in the last three editions, follows closely with 86 players. Greece secures the third position with 76 players, closely trailed by Uzbekistan with 70 players.

The achievements earned by Under-16 champions today serve as validation for the efficiency of the technical plan crafted by the UAEJJF to nurture the talents of the younger generation. This plan has played a pivotal role in fostering the development of the athletes' skills, ultimately empowering them to secure international titles.

Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, «I extend my congratulations to the Under-16 team for their remarkable performance today. They have performed incredibly well despite the tough competition. As jiu-jitsu continues to grow worldwide, both the national teams and athletes are experiencing remarkable growth, which intensifies the level of international competition. This positive outcome is in line with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s vision to promote the sport globally, as evidenced by our hosting of major international events.»

«The UAE National Team is coming off a stellar performance at the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Mongolia in July and the Asian Championship held in Thailand in February, where they clinched significant title victories. Their exceptional achievements also resonated in the Grand Prix events in Thailand and Paris. These accomplishments vividly illustrate where the team is headed to, and we have complete faith in their capacity to amass more medals and claim additional titles in the times ahead.»

Al Dhaheri also expressed his deep appreciation to the wise leadership of the UAE for their boundless support of sports and athletes, terming it a steadfast foundation that has paved the way for successes of this nature.

The second day of the championship will see Under-16 and Under-18 girls competing and athletes have successfully completed official weigh-in procedures. The Under-16 team includes Heera Al Dhaheri (36kg), Maitha Al Neyadi (40kg), Shima Alnalamani (40kg), Ghala Al Hamadi (44kg), Fatima Al Katheri (44kg), Alanood Atwi (48kg), Najla Hashem (48kg), Kholoud Al Taher (52kg), Rawdha Al Ameri (52kg), Haneen Al Khouri (57kg), Jameela Al Rasbi (57kg), Taif Al Hammadi (63kg), Ayesha Al Junaibi (63kg), Shamma Al Azeezi (63+kg), and Fayza Al Shamesi (63+kg).

Additionally, the Under-18 team comprises Dana Al Buraiki (40kg), Rawdha Al Shamesi (40kg), Al Anoud Al Harbi (44kg), Hessa Al Yassi (44kg), Mariam Al Ali (48kg), Shamsa Ibrahim Al Amri (48kg), Zamzam Al Hammadi (52kg), Maitha Al Mzeeni (52kg), Hessa Al Muhairbi (57kg), Raja Al Muhairi (57kg), Kholoud Al Blooshi (63kg), Al Hanouf Al Marzouqi (63kg), Khawla Al Junaibi (63kg), Sara Al Rasbi (63kg), and Sara Al Otaiba (70+kg).