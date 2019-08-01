UAE, Kazakhstan to foster environmental ties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev recently received the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber and explored ways to strengthening the bilateral agenda between the two countries, WAM reports.

In a meeting held at the ministry's premises, Dr. Al Jaber stressed hiskeenness to develop cooperation and exchange experiences in the environmentsector, based on the experience of the two countries.

Both sides agreed to move forward in supporting their countries' effortsto boost mutual development to serve their common interests.