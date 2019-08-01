Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Environment

UAE, Kazakhstan to foster environmental ties

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
1 August 2019, 15:41
UAE, Kazakhstan to foster environmental ties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev recently received the UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber and explored ways to strengthening the bilateral agenda between the two countries, WAM reports.

In a meeting held at the ministry's premises, Dr. Al Jaber stressed his keenness to develop cooperation and exchange experiences in the environment sector, based on the experience of the two countries.

Both sides agreed to move forward in supporting their countries' efforts to boost mutual development to serve their common interests.

Environment   Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023