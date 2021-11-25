Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE, Kazakhstan share solid strategic partnership: Nahyan bin Mubarak

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 November 2021, 18:38
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, on Thursday received in his palace Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, WAM reports.

Sheikh Nahyan welcomed the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, commending the growing UAE-Kazakhstan relations, which, he said, is witnessing continuous development with the support of the leaderships of the two friendly countries.

He stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is keen to promote cooperation relations with all countries of the world, based on its well-established principles of tolerance, peace, coexistence and human solidarity.

photo

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to further develop the strategic partnership between the two friendly countries in various fields, especially tolerance and coexistence, in order to enhance the principles of human brotherhood to achieve global prosperity. They also exchanged views on a number of global and regional issues of common interest.

For his part, Menilbekov highlighted his country's keenness to strengthen the strategic partnership with the UAE in various fields. He added that the UAE presents an inspiring model in promoting international cooperation based on the principles of tolerance, peace and coexistence.

The Ambassador of Kazakhstan congratulated the wise leadership and the people of the UAE on the occasion of the country's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

photo


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and the UAE  
