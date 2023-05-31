Go to the main site
    UAE invested some USD 420 mln in Kazakhstan in 2022

    31 May 2023, 14:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Ambassador of the UAE to Kazakhstan Mohammed Saeed Mohammed Al Ariqi met to debate the development of a number of joint investment projects, Kazinform cites Primeminister.kz.

    The parties focused on increasing mutual trade and development of joint investment projects in energy, transport and logistics.

    The Prime Minister said Kazakhstan attaches great importance to boosting investment partnerships with the UAE. Following 2022 the investments in Kazakhstan grew by 27% to reach some 420 million US dollars. As part of the official visit of the Head of State this January the nations signed the joint declaration on the development of new strategic investment projects.

    He also prioritized the development of trade relations.

    The Prime Minister stressed the countries agreed to raise sales turnover up to 1 billion US dollars. To this end, Kazakhstan is ready to bolster supplies of farm products, machine building and light industry to the UAE.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

