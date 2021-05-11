UAE hotel occupancy rates hit 63 % in Q1'21

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The UAE tourism sector has continued to recover during Q1, 2021, with the average hotel occupancy rates across the country nearing 63 percent, according to initial data released by the local tourist authorities.

Average length of stay in hotels during Q1 increased 27.6 percent to 4.3 nights as compared to the same period last year, with March recording a growth of 34 pct in the number of hotel guests comparatively with March 2020, WAM reports.

UAE nationals accounted for 25.6 percent of total guests in the reference period -one million guests- with March seeing a thumping 112 pct growth in the Emirati hotel guests as compared to the same month last year. Dubai proved to be the preferred destination for Emiratis, followed by Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah then Sharjah.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, who is also the Chairman of the The Emirates Tourism Council, enunciated the distinctive performance of the UAE domestic tourism sector, commending the tireless efforts made by various local departments concerned to position local attractions as the favourite destination for Emiratis and residents alike.

«The UAE continues to enhance its coveted position on the global tourism scene, with domestic tourism now proving to be a significant catalyst for economic growth and a key contributor to GDP in implementation of the directives of the UAE's wise leadership,» added the minister.