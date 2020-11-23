Go to the main site
    UAE hosts Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival with participation of Kazakhstan

    23 November 2020, 20:09

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Last week, the opening of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival took place in the UAE, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

    The Sheikh Zayed Festival, dedicated to the preservation of cultural heritage and diversity, kicked off at al-Wasba in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This year, more than fifty countries are represented at the festival, showcasing distinctive culture, historical heritage and crafts.

    To promote the «Rukhani Zhangyru» program every year with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Emirates, from Kazakhstan creative groups are invited to introduce local residents to the tradition, culture and national dances of the Kazakh people for a month.

    This year on behalf of Kazakhstan, the «Naz» State Dance Theater of the city of Nur-Sultan is taking part. The dance theater will perform at the festival and demonstrate Kazakh dances Nazbike, Ak-bayan, Sherniyaz, Samgau and play national instruments such as dombira and sybyzgy. Also, guests of the festival will be able to hear the national Sary-arka, Balbyrauyn and songs of Abai Kunanbayev.

    The Sheikh Zayed Festival is a veritable parade of civilizations. The site contains copies of the main attractions from different emirates and demonstrates how society in the Arab land has developed from antiquity to the present day.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

