Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

UAE hosts Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival with participation of Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 November 2020, 20:09
UAE hosts Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival with participation of Kazakhstan

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Last week, the opening of the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival took place in the UAE, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival, dedicated to the preservation of cultural heritage and diversity, kicked off at al-Wasba in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. This year, more than fifty countries are represented at the festival, showcasing distinctive culture, historical heritage and crafts.

To promote the «Rukhani Zhangyru» program every year with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Emirates, from Kazakhstan creative groups are invited to introduce local residents to the tradition, culture and national dances of the Kazakh people for a month.

This year on behalf of Kazakhstan, the «Naz» State Dance Theater of the city of Nur-Sultan is taking part. The dance theater will perform at the festival and demonstrate Kazakh dances Nazbike, Ak-bayan, Sherniyaz, Samgau and play national instruments such as dombira and sybyzgy. Also, guests of the festival will be able to hear the national Sary-arka, Balbyrauyn and songs of Abai Kunanbayev.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival is a veritable parade of civilizations. The site contains copies of the main attractions from different emirates and demonstrates how society in the Arab land has developed from antiquity to the present day.


Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and the UAE  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region