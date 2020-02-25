Go to the main site
    UAE halts all Iran flights following COVID-19 outbreak: GCAA

    25 February 2020, 20:46

    ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the suspension of all flights arriving to and departing from Iran, effective immediately, WAM reports.

    According to the GCAA, all passenger and cargo aircraft traveling to and from Iran will be suspended for a period of one week, and could be up for extension.

    The decision is a precautionary measure undertaken by the UAE to ensure strict monitoring and prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the Authority concluded.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

