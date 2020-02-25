Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
UAE halts all Iran flights following COVID-19 outbreak: GCAA

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 February 2020, 20:46
ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the suspension of all flights arriving to and departing from Iran, effective immediately, WAM reports.

According to the GCAA, all passenger and cargo aircraft traveling to and from Iran will be suspended for a period of one week, and could be up for extension.

The decision is a precautionary measure undertaken by the UAE to ensure strict monitoring and prevention of the spread of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, the Authority concluded.


